UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 for 1-28 February 2022

Situation in Numbers

4,900,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (Humanitarian Needs Overview October 2021)

7,700,000 people in need (Humanitarian Needs Overview October 2021)

2,900,000 internally displaced people (OCHA Somalia, January 2022)

Highlights

The severe drought in Somalia is exacerbating humanitarian needs with 4.5 million people facing severe food insecurity and 3.2 million experiencing critical water scarcity.

According to the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit post Deyr season assessment results, 1.4 million children under the age of five face acute malnutrition between January and December 2022 (total acute malnutrition burden), including approximately 329,500 likely to be severely malnourished.

Some 10,000 boys and girls have been affected by school closures due to displacement and drought in Galmudug and Jubaland states.

In 2022, 58,602 children and women have received health care as part of UNICEF's drought response. A total of 50,352 children (27,704 girls and 22,644 boys) have been treated for severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

UNICEF has supported the provision of emergency water to 240,000 people (68,180 girls, 65,740 boys, 55,976 women, and 50,104 men) through water trucking and rehabilitation of water points in 2022.