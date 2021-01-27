UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 12, Reporting period Jan - December 2020

Highlights

• Throughout 2020, UNICEF and implementing partners ensured the continuation and accessibility of essential health services to affected people in Somalia. Overall, the number of ante-natal care consultations and assisted deliveries increased by four per cent through the year.

• UNICEF curative, promotive and preventive services were at the core of the nutrition response throughout 2020 with key preventive services including 201,505 children (6 – 23 months) who were provided with micronutrient powders and one million pregnant and lactating women receiving Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) counselling.

• A total of 860,000 people were reached with emergency water supplies, provided by water trucking/vouchers and routine disinfections of 1,344 shallow wells across south-central regions.

• There were 64,840 children who were supported with a comprehensive education package from UNICEF that included safe and protective learning spaces, teachers and school feeding.

• UNICEF reached a total of 49,044 children and caregivers in IDP and host communities with mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services such as psychological first aid, structured activities and group counselling in 2020.