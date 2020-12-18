UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 11 , reporting period 1 to 30 November 2020

Highlights

• In November,16,255 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were admitted (55 per cent of whom are girls), bringing the total admissions since January to 214,221, exceeding the 2020 UNICEF SAM target by 60 per cent and the overall country SAM burden by 20 per cent.

• Following Cyclone Gati, UNICEF, in conjunction with local authorities, is working to support 66,000 affected people in communities with hygiene kits and health supplies.

• Following a surge of measles cases in Kismayo (Lower Juba) in July and August and UNICEF’s accelerated vaccination efforts in October, measles cases in the region decreased by 23 per cent in the first half and 88 per cent during the second half of November.

• UNICEF and its partners provided reintegration services to 479 children through vocational training, career guidance and safe shelter. Rightsbased public outreach and community mobilization on prevention of gender-based violence (GBV), child recruitment and prevention of child abuse and neglect reached a total of 2739 people.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2020, UNICEF is appealing for US$ 129.1 million to sustain provision of life-saving services including critical nutrition, health, WASH, child protection and education in emergency interventions. Continued predictable, flexible and timely donor support is critical to sustaining vital response activities and preventing further deterioration of the situation. The contributions made in 2020 will enable UNICEF and partners to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale as a result of droughts, floods and conflict. Funds and supplies which were carried over from 2019 have supported the results achieved so far in 2020. UNICEF humanitarian programmes also benefit from resilience funding generously contributed by multiple different donors. Such resources help UNICEF contribute towards both humanitarian efforts and interventions at the nexus between humanitarian and development action for children.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

On 22nd November, Cyclone Gati struck the east coast of Puntland with winds up to 170 kilometres per hour. In the wake of the cyclone there was destruction of livelihoods with livestock killed and buildings damaged, and 26 classrooms were damaged by the cyclone affecting almost 700 school children. Up to 120,000 people were affected by the rains and impacts of the cyclone, with the primary impacts being in damage to shelters for internally displaced people (IDPs) as well as water wells and boreholes being affected1 . Most of the people who were displaced have returned to their homes and UNICEF in conjunction with local authorities is working to support 66,000 affected people in communities with a focus on the distribution of hygiene kits and health supplies.

The food security impact of the triple threat of floods, desert locusts and COVID-19 has been estimated to be 2.1 million people facing Crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3 or higher) through December 2020 in the absence of humanitarian assistance2 . Compounding the impact of the floods, the desert locust infestation had been expected to affect the overall food security situation through damage to crops and pasture within the country; however, control operations are being scaled up by FAO with increased aerial capacity, vehicles and additional biopesticide stock deliveries. The impact of Cyclone Gati is also likely lead to an increase in the impact of desert locusts, as land which was previously not viable for breeding is now seeing signs of a new generation of desert locusts being formed. Humanitarian needs are likely to increase in 2021 due to the influence of a La Nina effect that is currently developing (75 per cent chance through February 2021). Potential drought conditions will likely develop as a result of the impacts of the La Nina which could lead to below average to average 2020 Deyr rains (October to December), a harsh 2021 dry Jilaal (January to March) season and a possible delay and/or poor performance of the 2021 Gu (April to June).