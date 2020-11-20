UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 10 , reporting period 1 - 31 October 2020

Highlights

• UNICEF conducted a targeted supplementary immunization activity in Kismayo during October and reached 56,545 children with supplementary measles vaccination and 56,555 with Vitamin A.

• Hygiene interventions reached 137,620 people through hygiene promotion messaging and distribution of WASH supplies. A significant proportion of these people were reached through WASH supplies distribution in areas affected by floods in August, to mitigate acute watery diarrhoea/cholera (AWD) and hygiene promotion activities as part of the Global Handwashing Day.

• UNICEF and partners reached 14,014 children with a comprehensive education package that include safe and protective learning spaces, provision of teachers’ incentives and safe drinking water.

• Awareness raising on child protection issues using social media, hotlines and radio programmes reached 6,546 people. This included 3,445 children who received mine risk awareness messaging in schools and IDP camps.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The food security impact of the triple threat of floods, desert locusts and COVID-19 has been estimated to be 2.1 million people facing Crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3 or higher) through December 2020 in the absence of humanitarian assistance1 Compounding the impact of the floods, the desert locust infestation had been expected to affect the overall food security situation through damage to crops and pasture within the country; however, control operations are being scaled up by FAO with increased aerial capacity, vehicles and additional biopesticide stock deliveries2 . Deyr seasonal floods have affected approximately 35,000 people and displaced over 10,000 others in South West, Banadir and Jubaland states with partners on the ground providing assistance to the affected population. Humanitarian needs are likely to increase in 2021 due to the influence of a La Nina effect that is currently developing (75 per cent chance through February 2021). Potential drought conditions will likely develop as a result of the impacts of the La Nina which could lead to below average to average 2020 Deyr rains (October to December), a harsh 2021 dry Jilaal (January to March) season and a possible delay and/or poor performance of the 2021 Gu (April to June)3 . On Tuesday 27 October in Mogadishu two humanitarian workers tragically lost their lives whilst engaging in community mobilization activities for an ongoing polio vaccination campaign. The Somali workers were part of a polio campaign organized by UNICEF and WHO, with the federal Ministry of Health, working tirelessly to reach every house in the community and to provide critical health services to vulnerable Somali children.