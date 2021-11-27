UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 10: October 2021

Highlights

Drought continues to exacerbate the demand for food aid in Somalia. 3.5 million people in the country face severe food insecurity, while 2.6 million people are experiencing water scarcity across the country.

An armed conflict forced over 100,000 people to flee Guriceel (in Galmudug state) to 28 remote settlements. There were around 1,005 unaccompanied children and 2,009 people with disabilities among the displaced.

During the reporting period, 28,137 people (8,440 girls, 8,724 boys, 10,973 women and men) received emergency water through water trucking and rehabilitation of water points.

UNICEF has enhanced its assistance to ensure the continuity of key Maternal, Neonatal, Child and Adolescent Health (MNCAH) services; during the reporting period, 42,390 children and women received essential healthcare services.

In 2021, a total of 185,188 children were admitted for treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM), with 15,609 children admitted for treatment in October.