Somalia

UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1, Reporting Period: 1 January to 31 January 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Highlights

  • The child protection programme reached 7,264 people with mental health and psychosocial support services, of whom 72 per cent were children.

  • UNICEF and implementing partners provided essential health services, through out-patient clinic consultations to 16,133 children under-5 years and 12,402 women in prioritized areas of South-Central Somalia.

  • Ante-natal consultations were provided to 8,552 pregnant women and 1,736 women gave birth with the help of a qualified assistant.

  • A total of 15,646 children were reached with lifesaving severe acute malnutrition treatment.

  • 23 classrooms and 30 WASH facilities were constructed or rehabilitated by UNICEF to improve the infrastructure and services in schools.

  • 19,887 children were supported with a comprehensive education in emergency package and 700 adolescent girls were provided with menstrual hygiene dignity kits.

  • A total of 64,866 people were reached through house-to-house awareness sessions on COVID-19 key prevention and control messages.

Related Content