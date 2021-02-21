UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1, Reporting Period: 1 January to 31 January 2021

Highlights

The child protection programme reached 7,264 people with mental health and psychosocial support services, of whom 72 per cent were children.

UNICEF and implementing partners provided essential health services, through out-patient clinic consultations to 16,133 children under-5 years and 12,402 women in prioritized areas of South-Central Somalia.

Ante-natal consultations were provided to 8,552 pregnant women and 1,736 women gave birth with the help of a qualified assistant.

A total of 15,646 children were reached with lifesaving severe acute malnutrition treatment.

23 classrooms and 30 WASH facilities were constructed or rehabilitated by UNICEF to improve the infrastructure and services in schools.

19,887 children were supported with a comprehensive education in emergency package and 700 adolescent girls were provided with menstrual hygiene dignity kits.