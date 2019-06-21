UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report: May 2019

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

4.2 million People in need of humanitarian assistance (2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview)

903,100 Estimated children under-5 years likely to face acute malnutrition in 2019, including 138,200 children with SAM

3 million Children estimated to be out of school (2019 Humanitarian Action for Children)

2.6 million People internally displaced throughout Somalia

Highlights

• Dry conditions continued in May with the Gu rains starting late in most of the country.

• In May, the humanitarian community launched the multi-sectoral Drought Response Plan (DRP). The plan appeals for US$ 710 million to aid communities affected by the delayed Gu rains throughout the country from June-December 2019. The plan includes critical nutrition, health and WASH interventions, and highlights the full scope of needs for children.

• With UNICEF support, 299,828 people received emergency water through water trucking as well as the provision of two new wells equipped with solar pumps and 10 wells were rehabilitated, which in total reached 24,615 people.

• UNICEF supported 1,561 people with community-and-school-based mine risk awareness and 156 people accessed gender-based violence (GBV) services.

• UNICEF is facing a 73 per cent funding gap and remains constrained in how it can scale-up to meet the growing needs of children throughout Somalia.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Children in Somalia continue to live in one of the harshest places in the world to be a child, faced with repeated climate shocks, continued conflict, displacement and violence. Over 4.2 million people, including 2.5 million children, needed humanitarian assistance and protection. 2 By December 2018, over three million children, out of 4.9 million in the country, were estimated to be out of school,including 1.85 million school aged children who require urgent assistance. In general, the enrolment rate is 30 per cent across Somalia, and for primary school the enrolment isthe same for boys and girls. There are also an estimated 2.6 million people displaced in Somalia, including over one million in the last year alone, with women and children representing the majority of the displaced4 .

The 2018 Deyr season was below average to poor in many parts of Somalia. As a result, the northeast and central regions of Somalia were impacted with significantly drier and higher than normal temperatures.5 The dry conditions continue in 2019 with the Gu rains starting late in most of the country resulting in the overall humanitarian situation worsening. Displacements due to the delayed rains and the impact of conflict are reported to be increasing throughout the country and exclusion and discrimination of women and girls, as well as socially marginalized groups, continue to exacerbate elevated levels of acute humanitarian needs. Rains have materialized in most parts of the country in May, but the impact of the delay will likely continue through the year and a sufficient harvest season is highly unlikely. The 2019 Gu season was the second consecutive below-average rainy season, in a country still recovering from a prolonged drought in 2016-17.

The Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) was launched in January 2019 and seeks US$ 1.08 billion to provide life-saving assistance and livelihood support to 3.4 million Somalis affected by conflict, climatic shocks and displacement across the country, 7 with a focus on the most vulnerable. For 2019, UNICEF is appealing for US$ 145.3 million to sustain the provision of life-saving services including critical nutrition, health, WASH, child protection and education in emergency interventions, as well as cash-based assistance for women and children in Somalia.

In May, the multi-sectoral DRP was launched on behalf of the humanitarian community. The plan appeals for $710 million to aid communities affected by the delayed Gu rains throughout the country from June-December 2019. The plan includes critical nutrition, health and WASH interventions, and highlights the full scope of needs for children. The impact of the delayed rains is expected to increase vulnerabilities and displacement for those most in need and translate into heightened child protection risks and loss of opportunities for learning for children.