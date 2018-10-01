UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report #8: 1 to 31 August 2018

Highlights

- The humanitarian situation in Somalia remains critical due to ongoing impacts of drought, displacement and conflict. As per the FSNAUFEWSNET 2018 Post Gu findings, 4.6 million people are still in need of urgent assistance, including an estimated 2.5 million children. While food security is overall improving, the nutrition situation remains critical with more than 954,000 children under-5 expected to be malnourished over the coming twelve months, including 173,000 severely so.

- Since the beginning of the year, severe acute malnutrition (SAM) admissions have reached 86 per cent of the planned 2018 caseload, with 148,744 children treated. Majority of children that have received SAM treatment live in central and southern regions of Somalia (74 per cent), whilst the highest admissions have been registered in the regions of Banadir, Lower Shabelle, Bakool, Bay and Gedo which host large caseloads of IDPs.

- The Horn of Africa is currently affected by separate outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus. This is the first outbreak in Somalia since 2007. Groups affected are displaced communities, nomads and children living in inaccessible areas, with poor vaccination status. In addition to ongoing localised campaigns, the Ministry of Health, WHO, UNICEF and partners are planning immunisation campaigns targeting 2,499,010 children across Somalia in October 2018.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Despite improvements in food security, major humanitarian needs in Somalia persist, particularly among IDP populations, due to residual impacts of drought, ongoing displacement, conflict and marginalization. As per the FSNAU-FEWSNET 2018 Post Gu findings, 4.6 million people are still in need of urgent assistance, including an estimated 2.5 million children. Malnutrition rates across Somalia remain among the worst in the world. In total, more than 954,000 children under-5 are projected to be acutely malnourished in the coming year, including, 173,000 expected to be suffering from severe acute malnutrition. Over 4.4 million people need humanitarian WASH services, with 3.5 out of 5 people without adequate safe water to meet basic needs. More than 5.7 million people require basic health services, including critical needs in maternal and child health, as one in eight Somali children die before the age of five. Disease outbreaks such as AWD/cholera and measles continue to represent a major threat to children with 7,368 suspected measles cases (73 per cent being children under-5) and 5,931 suspected cases of AWD/cholera with 41 deaths reported in 2018. Over 3 million children, out of 4.9 million in the country, are estimated to be out of school. More than 2.6 million people have been displaced, including over 1 million in the last year alone and displacement flows continue at critical levels. Exclusion and discrimination of socially marginalised groups continue to exacerbate high levels of acute humanitarian needs. More than 76 per cent of recorded gender-based violence (GBV) survivors are reported to be from IDP communities. Grave violations against children continue at worrying rates with abductions, recruitment and use, as well as killing/maiming reported as the primary concerns.