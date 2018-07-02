UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report #5: 1-31 May 2018

Highlights

• Severe rains in April and May have resulted in major flooding in central and southern Somalia impacting over 830,000 people and temporarily displacing 290,000 of them. In addition, on 19 May, Cyclone Sagar made landfall in western Somaliland, bringing heavy winds and rains, impacting close to 170,000 people, mainly in Awdal Region. The floods in the south, as well as the cyclone in the north, have critically impacted crops, shelters and critical service infrastructure, including water, health, nutrition and education facilities. UNICEF and partners have quickly scaled up to respond to these acute emergencies providing critical services including WASH, health, nutrition, child protection and continuing education services.

• Since the beginning of 2018, UNICEF supported integrated SAM treatment and preventive services have reached 104,648 children 6 to 59 months; this represents 60 percent of UNICEF’s annual target and evidences the persistent rates of critical malnutrition in country.

• Communicable diseases numbers continue to rise, with 5,892 suspected measles cases reported (72 percent being children under five) and 3,590 cases of AWD/cholera (26 deaths) reported in 2018. Of the AWD/cholera cases, 2,184 (61 percent) have been treated at UNICEF supported facilities.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

5.4 million

People in need of humanitarian assistance (FSNAU-FEWSNET Technical Release, February 2018)

1.2 million

Children under-5 that are or could be acutely malnourished in the next year

830,000

People directly affected by floods in 2018 (OCHA heavy rains impact update 7 June)

UNICEF 2018 Appeal-US$ 154.9 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The humanitarian situation in Somalia remains grave due to residual impacts of drought, ongoing displacement, conflict and seasonal floods. Heavy rainfall in April and May resulted in severe flooding along the Shabelle and Juba river basins in central and southern regions of Somalia. Over 830,000 people have been affected and 290,000 temporarily displaced because of the floods, with Hiraan, Gedo and Lower Juba regions being the worst affected. In addition, on 19 May, Cyclone Sagar made landfall in western Somaliland, bringing heavy winds and rains, impacting close to 170,000 people, mainly in Awdal Region. The floods in the south, as well as the cyclone in the north, have destroyed crops, critically impacted shelters and critical service infrastructure, including water, health, nutrition, and education facilities. There have been increased trends in AWD/cholera, with new cases being reported in areas along the Juba and Shabelle rivers. Agencies have prioritized mobile teams and rapid resumption of services to meet needs. Nonetheless, overall AWD/cholera and measles cases remain significantly lower than in 2017, largely thanks to extensive vaccination campaign efforts along with expanded WASH service delivery including large scale hygiene promotion throughout the country.

Beyond the acute impact of the cyclone and floods, 5.4 million people are still in need of humanitarian assistance throughout Somalia, including 2.8 million children. Although the food security outlook is projected to improve in the coming months because of the improved rain outcomes and sustained humanitarian action, malnutrition rates across Somalia remain among the worst in the world, particularly in areas hosting IDPs. In total, about 1.2 million children under five are projected to be malnourished in 2018 and of them, 232,000 are expected to be suffering from life threatening malnutrition. 1 Over 4.4 million people need humanitarian WASH services, with 3.5 out of 5 people without adequate water to meet basic needs. More than 5.7 million people require basic health services, including critical needs in maternal and child health, as one in seven Somali children die before the age of five. Disease outbreaks such as acute watery diarrhoea AWD/cholera and measles continue to represent a major threat to children with over 5,892 suspected measles cases (72 percent being children under five) and 3,590 cases of AWD/cholera with 26 deaths reported in 2018. 2 Over 3 million children, out of 4.9 million in country, are estimated to be out of school. More than 2.6 million people have been displaced, including over 1 million in the last year alone; 3 and displacement flows continue at critical levels. Exclusion and discrimination of socially marginalised groups continue to exacerbate high levels of acute humanitarian needs. More than 76 percent of recorded gender-based violence (GBV) survivors are reported to be from IDP communities. Grave violations against children continue at worrying rates with abductions, recruitment and use, as well as killing/maiming reported as the primary concerns.