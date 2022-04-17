UNICEF Somalia Humanitarian Situation Report #3, March 2022

Situation in Numbers

4,900,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (Humanitarian Needs Overview October 2021)

7,700,000 people in need (Humanitarian Needs Overview October 2021)

2,900,000 internally displaced people (OCHA Somalia, January 2022)

Highlights

• As the drought impacts continue in Somalia, an estimated 4.8 million people are experiencing severe food insecurity, while around 1.4 million children are likely to be acutely malnourished by the end of 2022.

• 3.5 million people are facing acute water shortages and Cholera cases have increased by about 7 per cent in March 2022.

• In 2022, 480,448 people (147,174 girls, 144,664 boys, 97,010 women, and 91,600 men) received emergency water supply through water trucking and water point rehabilitation.

• 1,080 drought affected women, men and children benefitted from 60 emergency household and communal latrines completed in Baidoa district.

• 27,881 children with severe acute malnutrition were admitted into therapeutic care while 110,148 mothers and caretakers were provided with infant and young child feeding counseling service.

• 2,201 women and girls received gender-based violence preventive and response services, including mitigation.

• 432,840 children under the age of five years were vaccinated against Measles.

• 53,204 vulnerable children (46 percent girls) accessed education while 4,357 people were supported with the provision of mental health and psychosocial support services