UNICEF Somalia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5 (Reporting Period: 1 June – 14 June 2020 2020)

Highlights

▪ The COVID-19 pandemic, floods and desert locusts continued posing a triple threat to Somalia.

▪ As of June 2020, OCHA reported that more than one million people have been affected by devastating floods, and according to the Somalia Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU), more than 3.5 million people will face a serious food insecurity crisis between July and September 2020.

▪ The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Somalia has risen to 2,579 as of 14 June, with 87 deaths and 559 recoveries.

▪ The region most affected by the COVID-19 virus is Banadir with 1,372 cases, followed by Somaliland with 557.

▪ UNICEF has ensured continuity in WASH services amidst of the COVID 19 pandemic through provisions of critical hygiene and water supply. During the reporting period, 26,850 people received hygiene kits, while 48,000 people were provided with emergency water supply through water trucking.

▪ UNICEF supports the distance learning of 95,500 children (39,571 girls) through radio, TV and online learning platforms to ensure children’s access to Education.

▪ In Somaliland, UNICEF in collaboration with the Protection and Health clusters, provided an online Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) training for 71 (46F, 25M) frontline Social Workers.

▪ Radio spots continued to air throughout Somalia. The spots highlighted COVID-19 prevention measures, targeting an estimated 10 million people. Billboards installed across the country, and social media channels conveyed the same messaging with the support from UNICEF.

Funding Overview

UNICEF’s COVID-19 appeal is US$ 27.8 million with US$ 13.3 million funding received from CERF Secretariat, OFDA, DFID and Global Affairs Canada. Discussions continue with ECHO, Japan and KFW (Germany) towards new contributions and/or reprogramming of existing grants.

UNICEF wishes to express its sincere gratitude to all donors for their contributions and pledges, which make the COVID-19 response possible. In addition to the resources mobilized, UNICEF has reprogrammed US$ 2.3 million from the existing funds, addressing 8.34 per cent of the need; nevertheless, UNICEF Somalia faces a funding gap of $12.2 million (44 per cent of the funding requirements).

As needs continue to grow, UNICEF Somalia welcomes predictable and flexible funding to respond effectively and efficiently to the COVID-19 crisis and ensure lifesaving programmes for the ongoing humanity’s needs.