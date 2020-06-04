UNICEF Somalia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4 (Reporting Period: 16 April – 31 May 2020)

Highlights

In Somalia, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached to 1,828 with 72 deaths as of 28 May 2020. Banadir region reported 61.5 percent of the country’s confirmed cases with 43 deaths.

To date, UNICEF has reached 617,200 people with essential WASH supplies across Somalia. During the last two weeks, 57,450 people were reached with WASH emergency kits while 75,500 people were provided with emergency water supply.

UNICEF has also continued to ensure continuity of essential health and nutrition service provision amidst of the COVID 19 pandemic. In the second half of May, UNICEF through partners provided infant and young child feeding (IYCF) counselling to 10,672 mothers and caretakers and supported 47,159 children and women to access lifesaving health services.

The Ministry of Education in Puntland and Somaliland have scaled up remote learning and 95,500 children (41% girls) have been reached through radio, TV and online learning platform.

As part of a UN coordinated response, radio spots continued to air throughout Somalia. The spots highlighted COVID-19 prevention measures, targeting an estimated 10 million people.

Billboards installed across the country, and social media channels conveyed the same messaging

Funding Overview

UNICEF’s COVID-19 appeal is US$ 27.8 million with US$ 12.5 million as a gap, after funding was received from CERF Secretariat, OFDA, DFID and Global Affairs Canada. Existing funds have been reprogrammed, addressing 8.34 % of the funding gap. Discussions continue with ECHO, Japan and KFW (Germany) towards new contributions and/or reprogramming of existing grants.

As needs continue to grow, UNICEF Somalia welcomes predictable and flexible funding to respond effectively and efficiently to the COVID-19 crisis and ensure lifesaving programmes for the ongoing humanity’s needs.