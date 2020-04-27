UNICEF Somalia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 2 (Reporting Period: 10 April – 24 April 2020)

Highlights

▪ In Somalia, 328 confirmed cases have been reported as of 23 April 2020. The first positive case was announced on 16 March, with the first fatality reported on 9 April 2020. On 23 April, the Ministry of Health reported 42 new cases in just one day.

▪ The Government of Somalia continues to implement a range of preventive measures. This includes a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am, a ban on travel between states, with some exemptions, such as emergency, humanitarian and essential services. All nonessential services remain closed, and public sector offices remain on reduced working hours.

▪ Over 142,000 people were reached with critical WASH supplies and services, including hygiene items and safe water supply through water trucking. 90,000 people in Bay, Lower Juba, Lower Shabelle, Banadir regions, and Somaliland received hygiene kits.

▪ Approximately 814,000 school children have been affected by school closure. UNICEF continues working with partners for the provision of radio education materials to ensure continuity of education. During the reporting period, 23,500 children (9,400 girls) were reached through distance/home-based learning.

▪ Spots were broadcast on 26 radio stations throughout the country targeting an estimated population of 8 million people.

▪ Delivery of lifesaving essential health services across Somalia remains UNICEF’s priority. During the reporting period, 50,139 children and women received essential healthcare services

▪ During the reporting period, 990 children, parents and primary caregivers were provided with community-based Mental Health and Psychosocial Support.