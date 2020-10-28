UNICEF Somalia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 10 - Reporting Period: 23 September - 24 October 2020

Highlights

▪ As of 24 October, 3,941 COVID-19 cases were reported in Somalia with 104 fatalities and 3,166 recoveries (352 new cases since last month).

▪ While the overall number of cases in UNICEF health facilities decreased since the previous reporting period, supported health centres in Somaliland documented a 55 percent increase in suspected COVID-19 cases.

▪ According to the COVID-19 data released by WHO, 191 health care workers tested positive and two died of COVID19, as of 30 September in Somalia.

▪ Delivery of lifesaving essential health services across Somalia remains UNICEF’s priority; with 77,920 children and women receiving essential healthcare services and 27,689 mothers and care givers provided with IYCF counseling services in the reporting period.

▪ During the reporting period,101,231 people were reached with WASH services, including 41,626 people reached with hygiene kits in Mudug, Middle Shabelle, Hiraan and Bay regions.

▪ Since the start of the response in March, more than 141,800 children have been reached with alternative learning through radio, TV and online learning platform.