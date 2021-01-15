UNICEF Somalia: COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Progress Update March - August 2020

Context and COVID-19 Situation

Somalia reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on 16 March 2020. As of 31 August, 3,310 COVID-19 cases were reported in Somalia. The death rate was below 3 per cent with 93 fatalities. The recovered cases were at 3,607.

Most cases represented 20 to 60-year-old adults. Women represented 26 per cent of the total confirmed cases, men 74 per cent and children less than 4.7 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests increased to 14,798 while the cumulative positive testing rate declined across the country.

Many of the COVID-19 related restrictions have been lifted across the country, international flights have been resumed, schools have started re-opening, and public service centres are open.

Estimates indicate that the impact of COVID-19 on Somalia’s economy has been lower than initially anticipated. The World Bank estimates that the gross domestic product for Somalia is projected to decline by 1.5 per cent in September 2020 (an improvement from the June estimates of a 2.5 per cent decline).