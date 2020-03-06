UNHCR Welcomes Somalia deposit of the Instruments of Ratification of the Kampala Convention

UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency, welcomes Somalia’s official deposit of the Instruments of Ratification of the African Union Convention for the Protection of Internally Displaced Persons “the Kampala Convention” to the African Union Commission in Addis-Ababa (Ethiopia), according to the African Union standard procedures.

There are 2.6 million Somali women, girls, boys and men internally displaced from armed conflict and natural disaster. Today’s action is another signal of the strong commitment of the Government of Somalia to work towards the establishment of a conducive protection environment for the fourth largest IDP population in the world.

“IDPs are among the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people in Somalia. They face significant inequality leading to exclusion and lost opportunities. Poverty and rates of unemployment among IDPs are among the highest in the country,” said UNHCR Somalia Representative, Johann Siffointe. “This deposit of the instruments of ratification shows even more progress by the Somalia government to realize pledges made in December’s Global Refugee Forum focused on finding durable solutions for displaced citizens in the country.”

UNHCR stands ready to support the government of Somalia in the implementation of the Kampala Convention, including incorporating their obligations under this treaty into domestic law by enacting or amending relevant legislation on the protection of, and assistance to, internally displaced persons in line with international law obligations.

On 26 November 2019, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, “Farmaajo” signed the Kampala Convention, after being passed with a near-unanimous vote by parliament. Somalia is the 30th African Union Member State to ratify the convention since 2009.

The Kampala Convention is the world’s first and only regional legally binding instrument for the protection and assistance of IDPs, who often face heightened risks, violations and sexual violence because of their displacement, while they struggle to access their rights and basic protection.

