UNHCR Somalia - Telling the Real Story

So far this year, an estimated 1,221 persons lost their lives or have gone missing crossing the Mediterranean Sea on their way to Europe. Such losses happen to asylum-seeker, migrants and refugees every year. Many among them, Somalis.

In an effort to respond to this devastating situation, UNHCR rolled out an information campaign titled Telling the Real Story aimed to inform communities in Somalia of the full scope of the perils and difficulties of such journey.

TELLING THE REAL STORY

The Telling the Real Story is a community-based campaign that disseminates stories about the extraordinary journeys made by Somalis to Europe. The campaign seeks to raise awareness among people, especially youth, to make an informed choice or decision about their movement and/or future plans but not stop them from moving.

The right to leave any country, including one’s own, and to return is a human right. So too is the right to seek asylum in other countries.

It is a human rights violation to prevent an individual in need of international protection from seeking asylum. Should an individual then decide to move onwards from the country of asylum, it is vital that she or he possess information and know the risks prior to making this perilous decision.

Research shows that too often, those opting to flee for safer havens in Europe are reliant on heavily biased sources of information from either the smugglers who stand to profit from the journey, or untruthful feedback from relatives or friends in Europe that paints an unrealistically positive picture of life in Europe.

The Telling the Real Story project therefore strives to provide a counter-narrative, and inform the community of the full scope of the dangers associated with irregular movement to Europe, reveal the challenges and problems related to living in Europe, and debunk the myths about life in Europe. The project also enhances intra-community dialogue, informs about the legal safe pathways but most importantly identifies and informs about the opportunities in the home country.

COMMUNITY-BASED OUTREACH ACTIVITES

Somalis use well known and popular routes for irregular onwards movement through Ethiopia or Yemen to Sudan, Libya and then across the Mediterranean to Europe. So far this year, 20,000 persons were reached through community-based outreach activities in Berbera, Borama, Burao, Gabiley, Hargeysa and Wajaale. Below is a highlight of a few activities.