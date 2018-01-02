UNHCR Somalia: Response to Yemen situation 1 - 31 November 2017

Highlights

Number of new arrivals 246 new arrivals from Yemen

New enrolments 20 students enrolled in school

Subsistence allowance 1,171 households (4,212 persons) received subsistence allowance

Access to heath 751 persons provided with health care assistance

Community-based projects 737 beneficiaries of community-based projects

Update on achievements

UNHCR in Somalia provides protection and humanitarian assistance to refugees fleeing from Yemen and Somali returnees who opt for voluntary repatriation.

New arrivals

Since the beginning of the crisis in Yemen in March 2015, 40,290 new arrivals reached Somalia by sea through ports of Berbera (Woqooyi Galbeed region) and Bossaso (Bari region). Out of 40,290 new arrivals 34,085 were Somalis (33,667 spontaneous and 418 assisted), 5,841 Yemenis and 364 third country nationals.