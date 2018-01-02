02 Jan 2018

UNHCR Somalia: Response to Yemen situation 1 - 31 November 2017

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (474.67 KB)

Highlights

  • Number of new arrivals 246 new arrivals from Yemen

  • New enrolments 20 students enrolled in school

  • Subsistence allowance 1,171 households (4,212 persons) received subsistence allowance

  • Access to heath 751 persons provided with health care assistance

  • Community-based projects 737 beneficiaries of community-based projects

Update on achievements

UNHCR in Somalia provides protection and humanitarian assistance to refugees fleeing from Yemen and Somali returnees who opt for voluntary repatriation.

New arrivals

Since the beginning of the crisis in Yemen in March 2015, 40,290 new arrivals reached Somalia by sea through ports of Berbera (Woqooyi Galbeed region) and Bossaso (Bari region). Out of 40,290 new arrivals 34,085 were Somalis (33,667 spontaneous and 418 assisted), 5,841 Yemenis and 364 third country nationals.

  • In 2017, 5,530 new arrivals were recorded by UNHCR; 4,610 Somalis (4,192 spontaneous and 418 assisted), 869 Yemenis and 51 others).

  • From 1 to 30 November, 246 new arrivals reached Somalia: 156 spontaneous returnees, 86 Yemenis and four others from other nationalities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.