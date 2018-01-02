UNHCR Somalia: Response to Yemen situation 1 - 31 November 2017
Highlights
Number of new arrivals 246 new arrivals from Yemen
New enrolments 20 students enrolled in school
Subsistence allowance 1,171 households (4,212 persons) received subsistence allowance
Access to heath 751 persons provided with health care assistance
Community-based projects 737 beneficiaries of community-based projects
Update on achievements
UNHCR in Somalia provides protection and humanitarian assistance to refugees fleeing from Yemen and Somali returnees who opt for voluntary repatriation.
New arrivals
Since the beginning of the crisis in Yemen in March 2015, 40,290 new arrivals reached Somalia by sea through ports of Berbera (Woqooyi Galbeed region) and Bossaso (Bari region). Out of 40,290 new arrivals 34,085 were Somalis (33,667 spontaneous and 418 assisted), 5,841 Yemenis and 364 third country nationals.
In 2017, 5,530 new arrivals were recorded by UNHCR; 4,610 Somalis (4,192 spontaneous and 418 assisted), 869 Yemenis and 51 others).
From 1 to 30 November, 246 new arrivals reached Somalia: 156 spontaneous returnees, 86 Yemenis and four others from other nationalities.