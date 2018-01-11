UNHCR Somalia Repatriation Update, 1-30 December 2017

Highlights

Main achievements during the month of December

Number of returnees1 1,596 Somalis returned to Somalia

Core relief items 510 CRI kits to 314 returnee households (1,055 persons)

Reinstallation grants 1,267 refugee returnees provided with reinstallation grants

Shelters 50 shelters and 33 latrines constructed

Community-based projects 1,976 beneficiaries of community-based projects

Updates on achievements

UNCHR will continue investing in housing, education and livelihoods

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees visited Somalia from 17 to 18 December. During his visit the High Commissioner pledged that UNHCR will continue investing in housing, education and livelihoods for returning refugees, IDPs and the local population, and emphasized that UNHCR only assists returning refugees who have made an informed and voluntary decision to return.

The High Commissioner, together with the Governor of the Benadir Regional Administration and the Mayor of Mogadishu, laid the foundation stone of the Hamar Weyne School, and, together with the President of the State of Jubaland, met with returnees and opened a settlement with 100 shelters as well as a school, hospital, police unit, and community market --- a whole of society approach of the CRRF.

The High Commissioner also met with persons of concern, visited project sites in Mogadishu and Kismayo, and met with the governmental counterparts, including the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), the Governor of Benadir Regional Administration / the Mayor of Mogadishu, the President of the State of Jubaland, as well as donors and UN representatives in Somalia.