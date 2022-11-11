UNHCR Somalia: Refugees and asylum seekers (31 October 2022)

As of 31 October 2022, Somalia is hosting 34,170 refugees and asylum-seekers, among which 70% are women and children. The majority of refugees and asylum-seekers 67% are from Ethiopia, followed by Yemen 29%,Syria 4% and other countries 1%. 46% are refugees 15,978 9,417 2,878 2,748 1,360 704 469 361 113 110 Woqooyi Galbeed Bari Nugaal Banadir Mudug Gedo Awdal Togdheer Sanaag Lower Shabelle Top 10 regions 31 October 2022 2,009 3,405 2,480 7,283 319 2,193 3,546 2,605 9,792 538 00 - 04 years 05 - 11 years 12 - 17 years 18 - 59 years 60+ years Female Male Reproductive Age Women/Girls Household Distribution Specific Needs Family Size Country of Origin by region Current Location by Region 32% 26% 34% 74% refugees and asylum-seekers reside in urban or peri-urban settings across Woqooyi Galbeed and Bari regions, in the northern part of the country.