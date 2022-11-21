UNHCR Somalia Protection and Return Monitoring Flash Alert # 8 | 03 March 2022

27,450 individuals displaced due to intensifying drought in Burco and Oodweyne districts, Togdheer region

Background

The Protection and Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) partner in Togdheer region and Caynabo district reported 4,575 households (approximately 27,450 individuals) displaced between 15 January and 27 February 2022, due to the intensified drought. Majority of the newly displaced are pastoralists. Some of them have settled in existing IDP settlements i.e. Oodweyne, Ceel-xume, Qoyta, Qoryaale, Nasiye, Gebo-gebo, Haradda, Fiqi-ayuub, Duruqsi, Dhoqoshay, Balidhiig villages and Burco in Oodweyne and Burco districts, while others have settled in the nearest villages in search of water, food and protection hence exerting a strain on the already poor social services.

PRMN field monitors reported that most people are arriving on foot while others are arriving with rented trucks from remote villages including Ali-ciise, Yucub yaboh, Gashamo, Dhoqshey, Sibidhley, Candhodhex, Jama qamar, Qaloocan, Baliweyd, Taalo buur, Bali Calanle, Ina- afmadobe, Suryo, Cadaw yurura, balihiile, Bali calanle, Waraabeye, Laandheere,

Qansaxa, Qoor maygaag, Cagaarey. Dawdama, Gaadle, Kal qudhun, ateenka, In afamadbe, Xaydh ducato, Libaaxle, Cagararan, dabaqabad, Heere, Qudhac safar, Bali weyne, Buuraha, Saraar, Maygaag, Xuseen Xamar, Bilcil Wayso, Bisiqa, Goraya Xun, Jamalehe, ilcarmo, Madaxweynta, Caateeye, Warta xooga,Food cade and Bali Cabdi Xasan.

Majority of the displaced people live in open air and under trees therefore lacking essential basic infrastructure, such as shelter, and latrines. Some humanitarian agencies, the authorities, and private citizens are currently distributing water and food in some areas, however, the needs are vaster than the current provision of assistance.