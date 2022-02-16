UNHCR Somalia Protection and Return Monitoring Flash Alert # 4 | 11 Feb 2022

Some 14,100 displaced due to clan conflict in Galgadud region.

Background

The Protection and Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) has observed a noticeable trend in the increase of violence in Balanbale district. On 1 February, two days of clan conflict broke out in in the outskirts of Balanbale. Both clans, Marihan and Habar-gidir, were seeking pasture and water for their livestock due to the prolonged drought. Competition over limited resources has revived pre-existing tensions between the two clans. The ensuing conflict has led to the displacement of approximately 14,100 individuals (2,350 households), as well as 43 deaths and 35 injuries. The families have been displaced to the following locations: Oodale, Qeydar, Ina-Cabaade, Balanbale, Turbi, Hodale and Kahadhaale. Many displaced families fled by foot, while others fled using public transport, paying higher fares of about US$ 25 per person as compared to normal daily transportation costs of US$ 5 per person.

The Harale area, located at the border of Somalia and Ethiopia, is dominated by pastoralists from Galmudug state and remains a conflict-prone area. It has been an important pastureland for the two pastoral clans, and therefore the lack of pasture and water due to drought has led to conflict. Balanbale and Oodale villages, among the several locations to which the displaced families fled, are located 55km and 40km from the incident area, respectively. So far, the displaced people have not received any assistance and there are no active projects currently implemented by the humanitarian agencies including the UN and NGOs in the affected areas.

According to PRMN monitors, some of the newly displaced households are hosted by relatives, while others have taken up shelter under trees in open areas. Even though the tensions between the two clans remain high, the fighting has subsided over the past few days. However, there are currently no peace talks initiated between the fighting clans as well as no efforts from the government to remedy the current tension. The ongoing conflict is therefore expected to further exacerbate the existing dire humanitarian situation in the entire region as communities in Galgadud are still struggling to recover from the residual impacts of the ongoing drought situation.