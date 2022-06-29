UNHCR Somalia - Participatory Assessment - National Report, April 2022

Executive Summary

UNHCR’s vision is to remain agile and action-oriented, able to deliver quality people-centered solutions to address protection needs and concerns for all its persons of concern in Somalia.

The annual 2022 Participatory Assessment was carried out with four key objectives:

(i) To identify problems and risks facing Persons of Concern

(ii) To better understand strategies and coping mechanisms employed by the Persons of Concern in their daily lives

(iii) To identify local capacities that can be supported by the operation to mitigate protection risks and increase prospects for durable solutions

(iv) To inform the planning of activities for 2022

The assessment was conducted between March and April 2022 by UNHCR staff and partners, with support from local authorities, in locations across the country covered by Sub–Office (SO) Galkayo, SO Hargeisa and SO Mogadishu. There were 220 focus group discussions (FGDs) conducted with women, men, girls and boys of different nationalities and backgrounds, including persons with specific needs (PSNs) with an average of 10 participants per discussion. In addition, 115 key informant interviews (KIIs) took place with community leaders, Government officials and partner staff among others.

Related to specific thematic areas, findings of the assessment indicate overarching concerns of the persons of concern relate to: