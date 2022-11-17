UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update (1-31 October 2022)

OVERVIEW

The operational environment for Somalia continued to remain challenging in October. The security situation continued to deteriorate with the escalation of armed conflict between Al-Shabab, hereafter referred to as non-state armed group, and the alliance of Somali security forces and local militias. The current drought has displaced more than a million people in 2022 alone, with famine looming over parts of south and central Somalia. UNHCR leads or co-leads Protection, Shelter, and CCCM clusters in Somalia. Working together with partners and authorities, UNHCR continued delivering lifesaving protection assistance to the vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities affected by the drought. Finding durable solutions for refugees and asylum seekers, refugee returnees, and IDPs, who are living in a protracted displacement situation, is also one of the key priorities for the UNHCR in Somalia.

Key achievements dr wn ut fr UNHCR’s ntervent ns n October are listed below:

▪ As of 31 October, UNHCR and partners used the Vulnerability Assessment (VA) tool to assess over 33,000 HHs (approximately 198,000 individuals) across all regions to support targeted for assistance distribution (cash and in-kind) for drought affected displaced population.

▪ In Dollow and Dhobley, UNHCR through its partner distributed core relief item kits to 3,500 HHs (approximately 22,700 individuals) to support the drought affected IDPs with household supplies to meet their basic needs.

▪ UNHCR in coordination with National Commission for Refugees and IDPs (NCRI) successfully conducted verification of 2,455 refugees and asylum seekers in Banadir. The verification is a comprehensive registration exercise that seeks to capture detailed individual level information from refugees and asylum seekers.