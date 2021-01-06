UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update 1-31 October 2020

The operational environment in Somalia remained fluid and complex throughout October. In addition to the prolonged conflict and insecurity, the triple threat of Covid-19, seasonal floods and desert locusts added further to the already-precarious humanitarian situation. UNHCR and partners continued to provide critical protection and assistance to refugees, asylumseekers, refugee returnees and IDPs across the country, including healthcare, shelter and livelihoods support.

Operational Context

