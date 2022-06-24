UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update (1 - 31 May 2022)

The operational environment for Somalia remained fluid in May.

Whilst the conclusion of the Presidential Election has provided optimism for political stability, security situation in most part of the country remains precarious.

The worsening drought conditions continued to affect and displace civilians. Eight areas in Somalia face risk of famine in coming months. UNHCR continued to assess and respond to the needs of drought- affected households.

Working with the Federal Government of Somalia and partners, UNHCR continued to provide protection, assistance, and solutions to persons of concern across the country