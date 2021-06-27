UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update 1-31 May 2021

At the end of May, following a National consultative summit between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Federal Member States, the political leaders of the country finally reached an agreement after months of electoral stalemate. The the main electoral issues agreed included holding the elections within 60 days of the agreement, which is in August.

Update on Achievements

Operational Context

The political impasse in the country was finally resolved at the end of the five-day National Consultative Summit between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Federal Member States in Mogadishu, resulting in the political leaders of the country reaching an agreement after months of electoral stalemate. According to the agreement, both levels of governments will coordinate on the electoral process and prepare the country for elections in 60 days, meaning elections are scheduled to be held in August 2021.

The main electoral issues agreed included replacement and reconstitution of the appointments of the federal and state electoral management bodies; resolution to the seats of the electoral management committee for Somaliland; details on how to conduct the elections in Garbaharey in Gedo region, including arrangements regarding the electoral security; establishment of a nine-member Security Committee responsible for electoral security; reaffirmation of the commitment to implement the minimum 30% women’s quota in the both Houses of Parliament. The long-awaited agreement was welcomed by the international community.

The security situation in the country remained volatile with regular attacks against military bases, as well as civilians. Access in some parts of the country was further challenged by floods.

In addition to conflict and insecurity, flood-induced displacement took place in several parts of the country. For example, more than 300 households were displaced in Hargeisa,

Somaliland at the beginning of the month, due to flash floods caused by heavy rains.

According to PRMN report, conflict and drought has displaced over 450,000 people between January and May 2021.