UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update 1-31 May 2020

Persons in Somalia faced a triple crisis through May of COVID-19, riverine and flash flooding caused by Gu rains, and infestation of desert locusts all of which were compounded by ongoing armed conflict.

Around 2.8 million persons of concern, particularly 2.6 million IDPs remain the most vulnerable, many of whom have not recovered or restored their livelihood from the 2019 Deyr floods.

Devastating consequences of floods, possible outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in IDP settlements, and infestation of desert locusts may further deteriorate the living conditions of persons of concern and cause new internal displacements.