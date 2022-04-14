UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update (1 - 31 March 2022)

The operational environment in Somalia remained fluid in March.TheHouse of People elections were again rescheduled for completion by 31 March. High political tensions further affected the security situation.

The worsening drought conditions continued to displace civilians and at the end of March presented a risk of famine. UNHCR continued to assess and respond to the needs of drought-affected households.

In addition, UNHCR provided protection, assistance, and solutions to persons of concern across the country, as well as continued to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.