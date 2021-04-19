UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update 1-31 March 2021

In March, the operational environment remained challenging across the country. The context was largely shaped by the delayed elections and volatile security situation.

Somalia also continued to battle the new wave of COVID-19. The increased number of COVID-19 cases resulted in UNHCR ramping up its prevention of and response to the pandemic.

Despite the challenging operational environment, UNHCR continued to provide protection, assistance and solutions to persons of concern across the country

Update on Achievements

Operational Context

The electoral impasse continued throughout March, despite multiple discussions between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Federal Member States on the organization of the elections. The UN and the wider international community continued to call for a rapid solution to the deadlock.

The political turmoil also led to increasing insecurity. Al-Shabaab carried out several attacks, mostly targeting politicians and government officials but also resulting in civilian casualties. Intensified insecurity also led to limited movement of UNHCR and partner staff.

The new wave of COVID-19 continued to affect the country in March. The government announced several new measures in an attempt to control the spread of the virus, including a ban on all public gatherings and closure of schools and universities. UNHCR responded to the authorities call for support by distributing various medical equipment and tents to strengthen the prevention and response to the viru