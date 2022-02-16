UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update (1-31 January 2022)

Entering a new year, the operational environment in Somalia continued fluid. The House of People elections, which are scheduled to be completed at the end of February, continued across the country.

The worsening drought conditions led to the internal displacement of more than 300,000 individuals. As part of inter-agency efforts, UNHCR continued to assess and respond to the needs of drought- affected households.

In addition, UNHCR provided protection, assistance, and solutions to persons of concern across the country, as well as continued to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.