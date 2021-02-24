UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update 1-31 January 2021

Heading into 2021, the operational context in Somalia remained characterized by the uncertain political situation in the country. The electoral impasse continued in January.

Simultaneously, Somalia continues to battle multiple threats, including largescale conflict and insecurity, natural disasters and a new wave of COVID-19.

Despite the challenging operational environment, UNHCR continued to provide protection, assistance and solutions to persons of concern across the country.

Update on Achievements

Operational Context

The operational context in Somalia remained fluid and complex throughout January 2021. Access remained restricted by conflict and insecurity and was further compounded by challenges associated with the outbreak of COVID-19.

January marked the beginning of a new project cycle for UNHCR and partners. To start new projects, partners held consultations with authorities at different levels, persons of concerns as well as other stakeholders. Various sensitization meetings aimed at consulting and informing stakeholders about the objectives, scope, target beneficiaries and mode of delivery of various projects were undertaken. UNHCR and partners promulgated messaging to displaced communities to raise awareness about available services and how to access them.