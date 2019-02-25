UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update (1-31 January 2019)

Continued armed conflict, limited access and below average Deyr rains (October-December 2018) were the main factors impacting the operational context.

One third of IDPs, roughly 840,000 people, faced food insecurity according to the monitoring agencies and additional 17,000 were newly displaced in January.

The Gu rains (Mar-June) is predicted to be below average, further deteriorating the humanitarian situation of internally displaced Somalis.

Main developments

Durable Solutions Unit at the Benadir Regional Administration

On 31 January, in Mogadishu, the Benadir Regional Administration (BRA) established a Durable Solutions Unit (DSU) to facilitate the durable solutions to the internally displaced Somalis. The primary role of the DSU is to develop policies, service mainstreaming, advocacy and coordination office for displacement affected communities within the BRA.

“Our vision is to ensure that all displaced people have access to secure housing and land tenure, employment, and critical infrastructure such as schools and hospitals where they live” said the Mayor of Mogadishu and the Governor of the BRA which hosts over half million internally displaced Somalis, roughly one fifth of the 2.6 million displaced in the country.

UNHCR committed to continue supporting the BRA to find durable solutions for persons of concern to UNHCR in the light of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) and the Global Compact on Refugees (CRRF).

The BRA Policy for IDPs and Returnees in Mogadishu

On 22 January, the Mayor of Mogadishu and the Governor of BRA signed and approved the BRA Policy for IDPs and Returnees in Mogadishu to strengthen the framework for its response to the internal-displaced Somalis and returnees.

IDPs and returnees in the National Development Plan II for Somaliland

In Hargeysa, UNHCR met with the Minister of Planning to discuss the inclusion of IDPs and returnees in the National Development Plan II for Somaliland. On this occasion UNHCR briefed the Minister on the CRRF and GCR and thanked him for ensuring the rights of persons of concern and appealed to continue to uphold the highest standard of human rights for refugees, asylum-seekers, returnees and IDPs.