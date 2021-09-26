UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update (1-31 August 2021)

The operational environment in Somalia continued fluid throughout August. Somalia’s operational context remains extremely challenging due to largescale insecurity and countrywide fragility, in particular due to the delayed electoral process. Internal displacements continued throughout the month, as a result of conflict and insecurity, flooding and drought. Further challenges were posed by the pandemic, although country-wide vaccination has started. UNHCR continued to provide protection, assistance, and solutions to persons of concern across the country, as well as to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operational Context

The operational context in Somalia remained highly characterised by the uncertain political climate, related to the delayed elections. Although progress has been made in relation to the elections, they are behind of the set schedule. The international community stresses the importance of completing the elections, in order to avoid Al-Shabaab using the lack of centralized power to advance its agenda and increase its power in the country.

The security situation in the country remained volatile with regular attacks against military bases, as well as civilians. Despite security challenges, UNHCR continued to provide protection and assistance to its persons of concerns, including refugees, asylum-seekers, refugee returnees and IDPs across the country - directly and through partners.

According to the UNHCR-led Protection Return Monitoring Network (PRMN), implemented in partnership with NRC, conflict has been the number one driver of displacement in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, more than 574,000 individuals have been forced to flee their homes. Based on the data collected through the PRMN, the priority needs of displaced individuals on arrival are food (47%), livelihood support (20%), and shelter (15%).

In August, the Protection Cluster, Shelter Cluster and CCCM Cluster, led and co-led by UNHCR, carried out multi cluster needs assessments and data analysis to determine the number of persons in need in 2022, in preparation for the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) 2022.