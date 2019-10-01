UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update (1-31 August 2019)

In the month of August, the Somalia operational context was primarily characterized by armed conflicts and drought conditions.

As a result, 27,000 persons were internally displaced in August, resulting in a total 270,000 displaced persons since the beginning of this year.

Monitoring agencies have appealed for a sustained humanitarian assistance from September to December to curtail the severe food insecurity situation.

DURABLE SOLUTION OF INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS THROUGH LOCAL INTEGRATION

Puntland State of Somalia – Two long decades of armed conflicts, clan clashes and drought have resulted in millions of Somalis becoming in dire need of basis life savings assistance. Forced to flee their homes to survive, today there remains a staggering 2.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Somalia. Based on total numbers, Somalia represents the fourth largest IDP crisis in the world. Out of 2.6 million IDPs, 358,000 Somalis (14 per cent) remain internally displaced across the Puntland State of Somalia (PSS).

With the support of UNHCR, other UN agencies and NGOs, the Mayor of Gaalkacyo and the Mayor of Bossaso led the relocation of a total 1,800 persons (302 households) from make-shift to two-room permanent shelters in the month of August. This relocation included 1,200 persons (200 households) in Bossaso and 612 persons (102 households) in Gaalkacyo.

As a result of relocation, these persons will no longer face the housing-related risks of eviction, extortion and harassment. Additionally, their personal belonging will be secured not only from intruders but also from the devasting impact of heavy rain.