UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update (1-30 September 2022)

In September, the operational environment for Somalia remained challenging. The security situation deteriorated with the escalation of armed conflict between the non-state armed group Al-Shabab (AS) and the coalition of Somali security forces and local militias. The current drought has displaced more than a million people and south and central parts of Somalia are at the brink of famine. UNHCR through its leadership in Protection, Shelter, and CCCM clusters and together with partners and authorities, continued delivering lifesaving protection assistance to the vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities affected by the drought. The operation also prioritized durable solutions for refugees and protracted IDPs. Key achievements from September are listed below:

▪ UNHCR Somalia received the first batch of 150 Somali refugee returnees from Yemen under the Assisted Spontaneous Return (ASR) programme which was suspended since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

▪ In Puntland, 4,865 refugee and asylum seeker HHs (13,593 individuals) received one-time multipurpose cash assistance amounting to USD 100 per HH to cope with the effects of the drought.