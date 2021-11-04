UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update (1-30 September 2021)

The operational environment in Somalia continued fluid throughout September. Somalia’s operational context remains extremely challenging due to largescale insecurity and countrywide fragility, in particular due to the delayed electoral process. Internal displacements continued throughout the month, as a result of conflict and insecurity, flooding and drought.

Further challenges were posed by the pandemic, although countrywide vaccination has started.

UNHCR continued to provide protection, assistance, and solutions to persons of concern across the country, as well as to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operational Context

The operational context in Somalia remained complex in September, due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity leading to populations displacement as well as the current political situation and delayed elections.

The security situation in the country remained volatile with regular attacks against military bases, as well as civilians. Despite security challenges, UNHCR continued to provide protection and assistance to its persons of concerns, including refugees, asylum-seekers, refugee returnees and IDPs across the country - directly and through partners.

According to PRMN report, conflict and drought has displaced 593,000 people between January and September 2021. Most of the displaced have arrived in Banadir, Baidoa, Jowhar, Beletweyne, Luuq, Doolow, Gaalkacy, Cadaado, and Xudur districts. Displaced families are in dire need of food, shelter and NFIs, and are faced with multiple protection risks. Directly and through the UNHCR-led clusters, UNHCR continued to respond to the immediate needs of the families.