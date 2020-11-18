Somalia + 7 more

UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update 1-30 September 2020

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

In September, the operational environment in Somalia continued to be described by insecurity, political fragility, heavy flooding and the outbreak of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the year, 1,092,000 persons have been internally displaced: 74% due to floods, 18% due to conflict, 7% due to drought and 1% due for other reasons.

In September, UNHCR and partners continued to provide critical protection and assistance to refugees, asylum-seekers, refugee returnees and IDPs.

Related Content