UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update 1-30 September 2020
In September, the operational environment in Somalia continued to be described by insecurity, political fragility, heavy flooding and the outbreak of COVID-19.
Since the beginning of the year, 1,092,000 persons have been internally displaced: 74% due to floods, 18% due to conflict, 7% due to drought and 1% due for other reasons.
In September, UNHCR and partners continued to provide critical protection and assistance to refugees, asylum-seekers, refugee returnees and IDPs.