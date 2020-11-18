UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update 1-30 September 2020

In September, the operational environment in Somalia continued to be described by insecurity, political fragility, heavy flooding and the outbreak of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the year, 1,092,000 persons have been internally displaced: 74% due to floods, 18% due to conflict, 7% due to drought and 1% due for other reasons.

In September, UNHCR and partners continued to provide critical protection and assistance to refugees, asylum-seekers, refugee returnees and IDPs.