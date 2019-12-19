19 Dec 2019

UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update (1-30 November 2019)

November has seen a significant reduction of Deyr rainfall and flooding as Deyr rainy season is coming to the end.

As a result, 29,000 persons have been displaced by floods, adding to a cumulative total of 369,000 persons displaced by floods in 2019.

Food insecurity will persist due to dry conditions in north and east regions and abnormal performance of rains in south and central regions.

RATIFICATION OF KAMPALA CONVENTION

On 26 November, in Mogadishu, the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmajo”, signed the AU Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa (the Kampala Convention).

Somalia has the fourth largest population of internally displaced people in the world, estimated at over 2.6 million persons. So far this year, over 709,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes due to floods, conflict and drought.

