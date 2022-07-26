UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update (1 - 30 June 2022)

Halfway into the year, the operational environment for Somalia continued to be fluid.

Despite the new government’s emphasis on political and social reconciliation, political and security situation remained tense.

The prevailing drought conditions continued to affect and displace civilians. The rate of internal displacement due to drought increased by 230% in June.

UNHCR has been working with the Federal and State authorities and partners, to deliver protection, emergency lifesaving assistance, and durable solutions to the internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, asylum seekers, and refugee-returnees.