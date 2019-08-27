UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update (1-30 June 2019)

In the month of June, the operational context was impacted by armed conflicts compounded with the natural hazards.

As a result, 39,000 persons were internally displaced in June bringing the total number forced to flee their homes to 193,000 since the beginning of this year.

Continued armed conflicts and drought conditions could worsen living conditions of internally displaced persons and cause new displacements.

WORLD REFUGEE DAY

On the occasion of World Refugee Day, marked on 20 June, UNHCR in Somalia raised awareness and expressed solidarity with the persons feeling war, persecution and conflict.