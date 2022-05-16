UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update (1 - 30 April 2022)

The operational environment in Somalia remained fluid in April. The security situation continued to deteriorate. Political tensions remained high despite the conclusion of elections for the House of the People.

The worsening drought conditions continued to displace civilians. Six areas in Somalia face risk of famine in coming months. UNHCR continued to assess and respond to the needs of drought-affected households.

Working with the Federal Government of Somalia and partners, UNHCRcontinuedto provide protection, assistance,and solutions to persons of concern across the country