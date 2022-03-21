UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update (1-28 February 2022)

The operational environment in Somalia continued fluid throughout February. The deadline of the House of People elections, which were scheduled to be completed at the end of February, was moved again. The worsening drought conditions continued to displace civilians and is expected to deteriorate further. As part of inter-agency efforts, UNHCR continued to assess and respond to the needs of drought-affected households. In addition, UNHCR provides protection, assistance, and solutions to persons of concern across the country, as well as continued to respond to the thCOVID-19 pandemic.