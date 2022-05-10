UNHCR Somalia Factsheet: March 2022

Growing steadily, UNHCR’s operational footprint in Somalia dates back thirty years. Today, UNHCR is present in ten countrywide locations, with its Representation Office based in Mogadishu. Despite many gains, Somalia’s operational context remains extremely challenging due to large-scale insecurity and climate challenges.

Somalia is prone to multiple crises, particularly climate shocks such as flooding and drought, reoccurring and persistent conflict, that contribute to protracted and new displacements. The worsening drought conditions continued to displace civilians and at the end of March presented a risk of famine, and by June more than 6 million are projected to be severely as a result.

UNHCR provides protection, and assistance for refugees and asylum-seekers, IDPs, refugee returnees and vulnerable hosting communities. The operation is also working closely with the Federal Government of Somalia and partners to support durable solution initiatives for returnees and displaced population. Emergency humanitarian response within Somalia is also central to UNHCR’s mandate.