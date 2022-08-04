UNHCR Somalia Factsheet: June 2022

UNHCR’s operational footprint in Somalia dates back thirty years. Today, UNHCR is present in ten countrywide locations, with its Representation Office based in Mogadishu and a support office in Nairobi, Kenya.

Somalia’s operational context remains extremely challenging due to competing political priorities, insecurity from non-state armed actors, and climate change.

In May 2022, Somalia concluded the long-awaited Presidential Election, a step towards securing political stability; yet deep rooted political differences remain.

With the failure of four consecutive rainy seasons, drought conditions have worsened, and eight areas in Somalia are facing risk of famine. Since the beginning of the drought in 2021, more than 900,000 Somalis have been internally displaced.

UNHCR provides protection and assistance for refugees and asylum-seekers, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugee returnees, and vulnerable hosting communities.

The operation is working closely with the Federal Government of Somalia and partners to support durable solution initiatives for its persons of concern (PoC). Emergency response to conflict and drought are also central to UNHCR’s mandate in Somalia.