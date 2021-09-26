UNHCR Somalia Factsheet: August 2021

Growing steadily, UNHCR’s operational footprint in Somalia dates back thirty years. Today, UNHCR is present in ten countrywide locations, with its Representation Office based in Mogadishu. Despite many gains, Somalia’s operational context remains extremely challenging due to largescale insecurity and countrywide fragility. Multiple crises including erratic climate shocks, reoccurring and persistent conflict, disease outbreaks and an unprecedented desert locust infestation contribute to protracted and new displacements impacting millions of Somalis. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the country. UNHCR provides protection, assistance and durable solutions for refugees and asylum-seekers, IDPs, refugee returnees and vulnerable hosting communities. Repatriation of refugee returnees and humanitarian emergency response within Somalia are also central to UNHCR’s mandate.