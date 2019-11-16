UNHCR Somalia Factsheet: 1 - 31 October 2019

In October, 363,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Of the 665,000 new displacements monitored year-todate, drivers include conflict and insecurity (176,000), drought-related (136,000), floods (340,000) and other reasons (13,000).

During October, the main driver for new displacement was floods(333,000) affecting mainly Hiraan region. Ongoing military operations continue to lead to new displacement within and from Lower Shabelle (18,000).