UNHCR Somalia Factsheet - 1 - 31 May 2019

In May, 60,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Of the 162,000 displacements monitored year-to-date, drivers include insecurity (91,000), drought related (60,000), floods (5,000) and other reasons (6,000).

The delayed onset of the 2019 April-May rainy season in many parts of the country has led to a deteriorating food security situation and the Federal Government of Somalia has called for urgent humanitarian response to avert crisis.

34,158 refugees & asylum-seekers

As of May 2019, there were 34,158 refugees and asylum-seekers registered in Somalia, mainly from Ethiopia (16,542 asylum seekers and 4,017 refugees) and Yemen (48 asylum seekers and 12,981 refugees). 570 persons were from other countries including Syria (234), Tanzania (119),

Eritrea (88) among others.

89,508 refugee returnees (2014 - 2019)

Since December 2014, 89,508 Somali refugees have voluntarily returned to Somalia with UNHCR assistance from different countries of asylum including Kenya, Yemen, Djibouti, Libya, Tunisia and Eritrea. In addition, some 42,000 Somalis were monitored as arriving from Yemen since March 2015.