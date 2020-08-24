UNHCR Somalia Factsheet: 1 - 31 July 2020

In July, 158,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Drivers include flood (128,000), conflict and insecurity (19,000), drought-related (9,000) and Other (2,000).

The floods have persisted into July, which is usually Hagaa season (Jul - Sep) expected to be cool, cloudy and dry. Middle (71,000) and Lower (56,000) Shabelle region were the most affected by the floods