UNHCR Somalia Factsheet: 1 - 31 July 2019

In July, 51,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Of the 244,000 new displacements monitored year-todate, drivers include insecurity (126,000), drought related (101,000), floods (6,000) and other reasons (10,000).

During July, the main driver for new displacement was drought and related lack of livelihoods (29,000) affecting many regions. Ongoing military operations continue to lead to new displacement within and from Lower Shabelle (13,000).

As of July 2019, there were 35,040 refugees and asylum-seekers registered in Somalia, mainly from Ethiopia (17,194 asylum seekers and 4,101 refugees) and Yemen (48 asylum seekers and 13,105 refugees). 592 persons were from other countries including Syria (255), Tanzania (121),

Eritrea (87) among others.

Since December 2014, 90,225 Somali refugees have voluntarily returned to Somalia with UNHCR assistance from different countries of asylum including Kenya, Yemen, Djibouti, Libya, Tunisia and Eritrea. In addition, some 38,000 Somalis were monitored as arriving from Yemen since March 2015.